Suspect in custody after boy, girl stabbed early Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A female under the age of 15 was critically injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning that also left a boy under the age of 10 injured.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said officers were called around 1 a.m. on a domestic violence assault at a location in the 3800 block of Indiana.

Officers arrived and found the juvenile female and male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

As of mid-Tuesday morning, the female remained in critical condition. The boy was listed in “stable” condition.

Police said an adult male was taken into custody at the scene and remains in police custody for further questioning.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.