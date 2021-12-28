Suspect in custody for punching 11 people in Northland Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have a person in custody for a string of assaults that took place in a Northland Walmart Monday night.

Officers were called to the store in the Boardwalk shopping area around 8:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

Initially, there were also reports that shots had been fired inside the store.

When officers arrived, they found 11 people had been assaulted inside the Walmart.

KCPD says the person in custody was accused of punching customers and employees around the store.

That person was located in the parking lot and taken into custody.

They were not armed and police said no shots were fired in the store.

Victims were treated at the scene for injuries and released.

