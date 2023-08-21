Suspect in KCK shooting taken into custody in San Antonio

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect apprehended in San Antonio awaits extradition to Wyandotte County after being charged in a fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

John Noel, 50, was tracked to Texas and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Earlier that morning, KCK police were called to the 7300 block of Troup Avenue on the report of a deceased individual.

Officers located 51-year-old Walter Sawyer, of KCK, deceased on the scene.

Noel faces charges of second-degree murder and theft in the death of Sawyer. His bond is set at $300,000.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

