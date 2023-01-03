Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in Grandview, Missouri, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

John Raymond Gray, 36, drove away from his Grandview house on New Year's Day in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff's Department.

A woman was in the truck with Gray, the news release states.

Gray drove to Miami County where the shooting occurred.

The woman, suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, was dumped in a ditch near 299th Street and Somerset Road, according to the news release.

Miami County investigators found out Gray was a suspect in the shooting and asked for help from Grandview police to find Gray.

A Grandview police officer called the Miami County Sheriff's Office Tuesday to let them know Gray's body found was in his house.

The woman shot remains in critical condition.

—

