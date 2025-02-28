Suspect in Northland double homicide sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2009

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suspected of killing a woman and boy and kidnapping a five-year-old girl in a Friday morning crime spree in the Northland served more than a decade in prison for killing a man during a fight on New Year's Day 2008.

George Manning, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in May 2009 in Jackson County Court.

A judge sentenced Manning to 12 years in prison.

KSHB 41 obtained a court document stating that Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent to the intersection of East 5th and Walnut streets just before 1 a.m. on reports of an outside disturbance.

The officers found Joseph A. Rodriguez, 22, dead from what appeared to be a stab wound.

According to the court document, a woman told police she was at a bar at 503 Walnut St. and saw a fight between her cousin and another woman.

The fight moved from the bar into a parking lot at 508 Walnut St.

Another witness told police she was trying to leave the area when she saw her cousins, Manning and another man fighting.

Manning went to police headquarters the next day.

He admitted to police that he got into a fight with Rodriquez in the parking lot at 508 Walnut St.

Manning also told police he used a combination cigarette light/knife to stab Rodriquez and threw the weapon in the Missouri River.

KSHB 41 is waiting on information from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Manning's time in prison.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.