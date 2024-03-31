Suspect of homicide in Edgerton, Kansas, arrested Saturday in Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the 500 block of West Edgewood Drive.

Deputies responded Saturday to a suspicious death after a deceased male — identified as 27-year-old Cade H. Blackburn — was located inside a residence in the area.

After continuing to investigate, the sheriff's office determined the death was a homicide.

Investigators searched for a suspect that Blackburn knew. The suspect was later arrested Saturday evening in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 913-782-0720.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.