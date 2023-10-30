Suspect robs Community First Bank after attempting to rob Bank of America Monday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect robbed Community First Bank Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, after attempting to rob a nearby Bank of America location, according to FBI Kansas City.

At 10:45 a.m., a male suspect attempted to rob Bank of America, located at 7809 State Ave., but he was not successful.

The suspect then arrived at Community First Bank at 10:53 a.m. and threatened an explosive device. The man left a suspicious package behind, which has since been cleared by law enforcement and determined to not be a threat.

He fled Community First Bank with an undisclosed amount of money, per FBI Kansas City.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with a gray T-shirt underneath, an orange skull cap, a black face mask and sunglasses.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

