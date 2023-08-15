Suspect seriously injured in collision after fleeing Leawood police during traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was seriously injured in a collision Monday night after fleeing a Leawood police officer who attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The Leawood police officer attempted to make the traffic stop around 9:17 p.m. Monday on southbound State Line Road north of 119th Street.

The vehicle originally stopped for the officer before fleeing the scene. The officer did not pursue the suspect, per Leawood police.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle driving west on 119th Street.

The 19-year-old female driver of the suspect vehicle was seriously injured in the collision and was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the passenger of the suspect vehicle fled the crash scene on foot. Their identity is not known at this time.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was not injured in the collision.

The Overland Park Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

