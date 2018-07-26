KANSAS CITY, Mo. – UPDATE: 7:40 P.M. 7/17/2018: Larry Pridgeon, 58, is charged in Jackson County Court with resisting arrest by fleeing after a pre-dawn high-speed chase with KCMO police.

Court documents reveal police spotted a black 2012 Chrysler 300 traveling west on Interstate 70. The officers saw the car exit the highway at 18th Street.

The car Pridgeon was driving had been reported stolen in a robbery.

The court documents state the car also was believed to have been connected to a death investigation Monday in Seven Oaks Park near East 38th Street and Kensington Avenue.

Pridgeon drove over stop sticks and raced through stop lights and stop signs trying to get away from the officers.

He lost control of the car and slammed it into three parked cars in the driveway of a house in the 4600 block of Benton Boulevard.

Pridgeon and a woman in the car with him jumped out of the wrecked car and tried to run away.

Police quickly arrested both.

A court document states the woman in the car told police Pridgeon fled because he had warrants for his arrest.

Pridgeon's license had been revoked.

The car was registered and belonged to the person found dead Monday in the park, according to a court document.

Pridgeon's bond was set at $25,000 cash only.