Suspect killed, police officer hospitalized in shooting at Mission QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police officer was hospitalized and a suspect was shot and killed by officers after an exchange of gunfire Sunday morning at a QuikTrip in Mission, Kansas.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers with the Lenexa Police Department located a stolen vehicle at QuikTrip at 95th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa. The suspect driving the vehicle struck a Lenexa police patrol car and left the scene, per Lenexa police.

Officers pursued the suspect onto northbound I-35 to Lamar Avenue in Mission. Two suspects then ran into the QuikTrip at 4700 Lamar Ave.

Authorities from multiple agencies "went to arrest the suspects inside QuikTrip," per Lenexa police. The officers and suspects exchanged gunfire as police attempted to make contact.

One suspect was shot and confirmed deceased.

A police officer was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital. The officer's condition is not known at this time.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team — consisting of Lenexa, Fairway and Mission police, and the Kansas Highway Patrol — is investigating the shooting.

Lamar was blocked to both northbound and southbound traffic Sunday morning near QuikTrip.

