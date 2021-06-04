Suspect suffers critical injuries in crash on U.S. Highway 50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries following a police pursuit Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 50.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were chasing a suspect westbound on the highway, when the suspect crossed the median, striking another vehicle.

The suspect suffered unknown injuries.

Lake Lotawana and Lone Jack officers initiated the pursuit, which they said was because the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect was arrested and is being treated for unknown injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

