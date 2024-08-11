Suspect taken into custody without incident after standoff Sunday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A standoff Sunday afternoon ended peacefully with Kansas City, Missouri, police taking a suspect into custody without incident.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of E. 62nd Street on an armed disturbance.

Upon arrival, police learned an armed individual was barricaded inside a residence.

Tactical officers and trained negotiators were then called to the scene as an Operation 100 was initiated.

After two hours and “brief negotiations,” police said the subject was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation is ongoing.

KCPD said no injuries were reported in the incident.

