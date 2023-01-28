Suspected intoxicated driver strikes Blue Springs police vehicle, officer suffers minor injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs police officer was injured after his vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.
Around 3:21 a.m. Saturday, the male Blue Springs officer was responding to a non-emergency call at the time of the crash, according to Blue Springs Police Department.
The department says the officer's injuries were minor and he will be OK.
"Designate a driver or find a ride service, do it for our community, do it for our officers, but most importantly do it for yourself," the Blue Springs Police Department said in a written statement.
The crash will be investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
