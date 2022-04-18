Suspects commandeer home in Monday Independence police standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is working a standoff at a home in the 200 block of South Huttig Avenue.

Police declared the standoff on Monday morning around 4:30 a.m.

Independence officers were attempting to stop a vehicle, but the driver turned into a neighborhood and two suspects ran into a house.

The homeowners got out of the house safely and said they did not know the suspects.

As of 5:30 a.m., police said the two suspects remained in the house and occasionally would look out the window.

The suspects may have been pursued by Liberty police earlier in the morning.

It's not clear why officers were attempting to stop the vehicle either time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. A KSHB 41 crew is on the way to the scene.

