Suspicious death in Kansas City investigated as a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a woman was found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment on a welfare call at 10700 East 98th Terrace.

The caller was concerned for the woman because they had not heard from her.

Officers attempted to make contact with the woman and eventually entered the apartment, where they found her dead.

Upon further investigation, the cause of the woman's death did not appear to be natural.

A KCPD homicide unit and medical examiners arrived to process the scene.

The incident will be considered a homicide investigation until the medical examiner releases further information.

At this time, KCPD has not identified the victim or any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .