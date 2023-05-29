Suspicious death leads to homicide investigation at 52nd & Walrond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death has advanced to a homicide investigation for Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Walrond Avenue shortly after 12:20 a.m. Monday on a report of a person not breathing.

Upon arrival at the home, investigators determined a man was dead, and their suspicions led to them calling homicide detectives.

An investigation is underway.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

