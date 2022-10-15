Suspicious death Thursday in 6200 block of Tracy Avenue ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue Thursday night is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Authorities identified the victim as Karl Winn, 36.

Winn was found unresponsive by police around 5 p.m. on Oct. 13. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and attempted to treat Winn, but he was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were then called in to process the scene and investigate. During that time, detectives noted “some circumstances of the scene were suspicious to the investigators."

Subsequently, homicide detectives were called in to assist crime scene investigators and the medical examiner in determining a cause and manner of death.

Police said Saturday the investigation is ongoing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .