Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

SUV reportedly went into Missouri river near Chouteau Bridge, no one inside

Car into River July 20.png
Steve Silvestri/KSHB
Car into River July 20.png
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 10:29:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were called the the Missouri River near the Chouteau Bridge on a report of a car sinking into the river.

Just after 6:00 a.m., fire crews were called to 2000 N. Chouteau Trafficway after a witness reported they saw a gray SUV sinking into the river a short distance from the Chouteau Bridge.

Fire crews headed to the scene to man boats.

A few minutes later, emergency personnel reported that the witness, who was waiting for a tug boat to go to work, said nobody was inside the gray SUV.

The fire department did not have divers and did not enter the water, and eventually terminated their call.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will now be in command of the incident, and determine the next steps.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app