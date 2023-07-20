SUV reportedly went into Missouri river near Chouteau Bridge, no one inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were called the the Missouri River near the Chouteau Bridge on a report of a car sinking into the river.

Just after 6:00 a.m., fire crews were called to 2000 N. Chouteau Trafficway after a witness reported they saw a gray SUV sinking into the river a short distance from the Chouteau Bridge.

Fire crews headed to the scene to man boats.

A few minutes later, emergency personnel reported that the witness, who was waiting for a tug boat to go to work, said nobody was inside the gray SUV.

The fire department did not have divers and did not enter the water, and eventually terminated their call.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will now be in command of the incident, and determine the next steps.

