Swimmer found dead Monday in Missouri River in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man's body was found Monday morning in the Missouri River at French Bottoms Conservation Area in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Johnathan S. Harness of St. Joseph was swimming in the river Sunday when he did not resurface, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol drowning report.

Rescue crews went to the scene to search for Harness, but did not find him Sunday.

Harness' body was found Monday during a surface search of the river.

The report states his body was not far from where he was last seen.

—

