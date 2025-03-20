Teacher under criminal investigation at Truman High School in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students, families, staff and faculty at Truman High School learned this week that a teacher at the school is under a criminal investigation.

The Independence School District said in a letter that the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.

Details about the employee and the nature of the investigation were not immediately made public.

“We want to assure you that there is no danger or threat to student safety, and there is no current evidence linking any ISD students to the allegations,” the district said in the letter.

The district said it is working with law enforcement during the investigation.

“We appreciate your respect for the investigation, as well as your understanding that we cannot share additional, specific details,” the district wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

