Paola, Kansas teen charged with sex crimes at a swim beach in Miami County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Paola, Kansas, teen has been charged with a sex crime at a swimming beach in Miami County, Kansas.

The Miami County Attorney's Office charged an 18-year-old teen with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a minor, and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to police, the incident took place at Lake Miola Swim Beach and they made aware of the alleged crime on May 25.

The investigation also revealed more victims and those incidents remain under investigation, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

The teenager was taken into custody late Tuesday night and is being been held in the Miami County Jail.

Anyone with information about these cases should call Lieutenant Marc Miller of the Paola Police Department at 913-259-3631 or Detective Peuser of the Miami County Sheriff Office at 913-294-3232

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.