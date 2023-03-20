Watch Now
Teen accused of shooting, killing 14-year-old in Lawrence over weekend

Lawrence Police
Lawrence Police
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 20, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen is accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old in Lawerence over the weekend.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzane Valdez announced the charges against the teen on Monday. The 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the suspect because he is a minor.

The shooting happened on Saturday in the 1300 block of Maple Lane at around 5 p.m.

However, police located the victim at an apartment in the 1100 block of East 13th Street.

On Sunday morning, Lawerence police asked for the public's assistance in locating the suspect, who later turned himself in.

At the time, police said the suspect was considered "armed and dangerous."

Prosecutors seek to charge the teen as an adult.


