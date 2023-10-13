Teen arrested, accused of shooting at officer outside of Wyandotte County High school football game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen is accused of shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools police officer outside of a Wyandotte County High School football game on Sept. 15.

The teen, who wasn't identified because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Manhattan, Kansas, Thursday, police said.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged the teen with attempted second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied building.

Police responded to the gunfire about 9:30 p.m. on the day of the incident.

At the time, police said two suspects approached a gate at the stadium and began firing toward the KCKPS officer. The officer returned fire and the suspects fled.

Since then, police discovered only the teen charged fired a weapon.

There was about a minute left in the game at the time of the gunfire. No one was injured.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and KCKPS to identify the suspect.

—

