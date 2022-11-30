Teen arrested for allegedly bringing replica gun on campus at Ottawa High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly possessing a BB gun, which replicated a handgun, Tuesday on the campus at Ottawa High School.

Officers began investigating reports of a teen with gun on school grounds after hours at around 9:30 p.m., according to the Ottawa Police Department.

Police later took the teen into custody near his home and executed a search warrant in the 800 block of South Olive Street. Investigators recovered the BB gun at the home.

The teen was transported to the Franklin County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and later transferred to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Once an investigation is completed, the Franklin County Attorney's Office will decide whether to file any charges against the teen.

