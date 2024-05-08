Teen arrested, more suspects sought in Tuesday night triple shooting in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is in juvenile custody and more suspects are being sought in a triple shooting Tuesday night at a south Kansas City, Missouri, house.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting near East 117th Street and Corrington Avenue.

They found a woman critically injured by gunfire outside the house.

Officers were told of another shooting victim in a house in the neighborhood.

Police found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

The third victim, a teenager, was able to get to a hospital before police arrived.

The dead man's name has not been released.

The two other shooting victims are in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are looking for more suspects.

This was the 46th homicide of 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

There were 60 homicides in KCMO at this time in 2023.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.