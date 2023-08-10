Teen boy killed in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a juvenile teen boy was killed overnight in a reported shooting.

Police were called to the 2500 block of East 9th Street about 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the teen lying in a business parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police say he died on the scene.

Police say their early investigation shows the shots could be heard outside of a business coming from an unknown direction when the victim was struck.

This is the second juvenile teen to be killed in a homicide this week in Kansas City.

Late Sunday night, a 15-year-old boy was killed in a homicide on 71 Highway near 22nd Street.

