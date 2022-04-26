Teen charged for alleged invasion of privacy crimes at QuikTrip in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a series of crimes that allegedly happened at a QuikTrip in Blue Springs.

The Blue Springs Police Department previously described the crimes as "lewd and lascivious acts including invasion of privacy against women."

On April 15, the department asked to speak to women who may have used the bathroom at the QuikTrip located at 1301 NW Woods Chapel.

The teen, who is a male, has been charged with attempted invasion of privacy, second degree sexual abuse, first degree trespassing, resisting arrest and sexual misconduct.

Police said the crimes happened at the QuikTrip in April and March.

The teen is currently being held at Jackson County Juvenile Center.

It wasn't immediately clear if any victims in the case spoke with police.

