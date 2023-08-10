Teen charged in April shooting death of a woman in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is charged with the April 8 shooting death of a woman in KCMO.

Police officers were sent about 3:30 a.m. to the 7800 block of East 48th Street on a disturbance and the sound of gunshots.

Officers found Zameyanna Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Williams died at the scene.

Prosecutors charged Sirtain Wilson with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

