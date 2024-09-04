Teen charged in May murder at house in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen faces murder and five other charges in the May 7 murder of a man at a house in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Jewel Cobbins, 17, of Raytown, is charged as an adult in Jackson County Court with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Cobbins allegedly shot and killed Prophet Thompson, 23, at a residence in the 11700 block of Corrington Avenue, according to a court document.

The gunfire began after an argument over Cobbins and others being asked to leave the house.

Kansas City police crime scene detectives found shell casings from several weapons that had been fired at the house, the court document states.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera showed Cobbins walk out of the house with a black pistol in his hand, according to the court document.

He was arguing with a man behind him, also carrying a gun, about having to leave the residence.

Cobbins got to a car parked in front of the house when someone at the car began shooting at the man in front of the house.

Cobbins also began shooting and moved to a different spot in the yard and kept firing, the court document states.

No word on whether anyone else has been charged in the homicide.

—

