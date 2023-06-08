Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of Lee's Summit teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit teenager has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a May 13 fatal shooting in the basement of a Lee's Summit home.

Cooper D. Ashley, 18, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter in death of 18-year-old Dakota Wrightsman.

On May 13th, officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of SE King Street on reports of shots fired at 1 a.m.

Police found the shooting victim bleeding from his head and neck and determined he was shot.

Investigators found a Glock 36 on the lower level floor, according to court documents.

Police say the gun belonged to a friend of Wrightsman and Ashley, who was carrying it in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The friend said he believed the gun came out of his pocket when he and another friend were wrestling on the bean bag chair.

Ashley told officers he was in basement alongside Dakota Wrightsman and two other friends. Ashley then noticed the gun on the floor behind the bean bag chair. Ashley claimed he tried move the gun away, but had his finger on the trigger and a single shot was fired.

Police and witnesses says Ashley had consumed alcohol and marijuana prior to the incident.

Ashley is set to appear in court on June 20th for his arraignment.

