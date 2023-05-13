Watch Now
Man dies in shooting at Lee's Summit home early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 18-year-old man died in a shooting early Saturday morning at a Lee's Summit home, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of SE King Street at 1:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located the man dead inside and determined he'd been shot.

Police said the man had been inside of the home with a group of friends when the shooting unfolded.

Investigators are now working to interview the group and determine what led to the shooting.

No one was taken into custody and police weren't looking for a suspect, the department said.

