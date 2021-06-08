Teen critically injured in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a teenager was critically injured in a shooting late Tuesday morning.

According to a KCKPD spokesperson, officers were sent to the area of 65th and Cleveland just before noon Tuesday.

Once they arrived, the located a boy in his mid-teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

The nearby Hazel Grove Elementary School, which did not have anything to do with the shooting, nonetheless briefly went on lockdown.

Police say the suspect left the area in a vehicle, but no other description was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

