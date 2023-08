KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen was killed in a UTV rollover in Lafayette County Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Durant Road just west of Salt Fork Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old male was driving a 2013 Polaris 900GF1 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

He was transported to an area hospital and died about an hour later.