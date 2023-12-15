Teen pleads guilty in death of elderly man in Shawnee crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Shawnee man pleaded guilty Thursday in a May 2023 crash that killed one man and critically injured a woman.

Zakary Ignowski pleaded guilty in Johnson County Court to involuntary manslaughter and DUI aggravated battery great harm.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road.

Leland R. Scott, 71, of Shawnee, died in the crash and a seriously injured a 69-year-old woman.

Ignowski is scheduled to be sentenced on February 7, 2024.

