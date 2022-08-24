Teen pleads guilty Wednesday in murder at Black Bob Park in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday in the May 15 murder of a man during a drug deal in Olathe's Black Bob Park.

The 14-year-old boy's first degree murder charge was amended Wednesday to a second degree murder - intentional - charge in Johnson County Juvenile Court.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the teen will be back in juvenile court for a scheduling hearing on Oct. 26.

The boy is one of six teenagers charged in the shooting death of Marco Cardino, 19, in what prosecutor's say likely was a marijuana sale gone wrong.

A second teen charged with first degree murder in Cardino's death was scheduled for hearing today to determine if he will be tried as an adult.

That hearing was continued to Nov. 21.

