Teen sentenced to 18 months in juvenile custody in racist incident at SM East High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee Mission East High School student will spend 18 months in juvenile custody for a racist attack on a Black student at the school in November 2023, according to Johnson County court records

The teen pleaded guilty to aggravated battery/great harm in May in Johnson County Juvenile Court.

The incident occurred Nov.15, 2023, in a hallway at the school at West 75th Street and Mission Road in Prairie Village.

The victim, Brey'anna Brown, suffered a broken nose in the fight, which was quickly stopped by school staff and other students.

The teen used a racial slur twice as he approached Brown.

