Teen sentenced to 26 years in prison after shooting victim over $20 worth of marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old teen who shot another teen in the head over $20 worth of marijuana in Riverside, Missouri, was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Thursday.

Jay Palmer, who was 15 at the time of the incident, was convicted on two counts of second-degree assault, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on Dec. 30, 2020, at the Homestead Park in Riverside.

An investigation revealed Palmer arranged to buy the marijuana from the victim through text messages.

When Palmer arrived at the park, the pair disagreed over the method of payment.

Palmer shot the victim in the head, which has left her with permanent brain damage. He was later arrested a day later after the shooting.

