Teenage girl found dead in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide after a teenage girl was found dead on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of South Crescent Avenue for a “nature unknown” call.
They located a woman inside the residence, who had died from an “apparent gunshot wound,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, IPD Tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
