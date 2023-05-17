Teenager charged with threatening to shoot Platte County R-3 High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man is accused of telling people he planned to shoot Platte County R-3 High School.

Joshua Clark of Platte City is charged in Platte County Court with making a terrorist threat, which is a misdemeanor.

A judge denied a request Wednesday to lower Clark's bond and increased Clark's bond to $100,000, cash-only.

He ordered Clark not to possess any weapons capable of lethal use, to have no contact with any Platte County R-3 schools and undergo a mental evaluation, according to a court document.

Two witnesses told Platte City police officers Clark made the threats on May 14 in a Platte City hardware store.

Clark asked one person who came into the store if they had gone to school Friday and when he found out she did, he asked her, "You didn't use me as an excuse not to go?"

A person with Clark told the girl Clark was a "school shooter threat," according to a court document.

Clark allegedly asked the girl what would have happened if he had shot people at the school and also said "tomorrow's the day," according to the court document.

He also talked about setting a new record and mentioning the number 33 and Blacksburg, Virginia, 2007, according to the court document.

An April 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, killed 33 people.

Clark told Platte City police he asked the two people who came into the store whether they had gone to school Friday and whether they used him as an excuse not to go.

He denied saying "tomorrow's the day" and referring to 33 and Blacksburg, Virginia, 2007, according to a court document.

Clark is scheduled to be in court again on May 22.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.