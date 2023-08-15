Teenager, man die in crash Monday evening in Lafayette County in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old teenager and a 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Lafayette County, Missouri.

Initial investigation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates that around 6:27 p.m., the male driver of a 2006 Buick Lucerne traveling northbound on Missouri 23 Highway crossed the center of the roadway into the southbound lanes.

The Buick struck a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva — driven by a 17-year-old male from Carrollton — head-on.

The driver of the Buick, identified as a Hale, Missouri, man, 61, died on the scene.

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

