Teens identified as victims in double homicide Monday at Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers were identified as the victims shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex on Blue Hills Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers found Deontae Marchbanks, 19, shot to death at about 3:30 p.m. inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the Charter Landing Apartments in the 6000 block of Blue Hills Road.

Cierra Pennington, 17, was also in the vehicle and had been shot. She died a short time later at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are hopeful surveillance video from the apartment complex will provide them clues to solve the two killings.

KSHB 41 reporter La'Nita Brooks spoke Tuesday with Linda Braxton, co-president of the Citadel Homeowners Association, about the group's work to prevent violence in the neighborhood.

Braxton has lived in the area for over 20 years.

She told Brooks the neighborhood is typically peaceful but has drawn unwanted activity.

"In addition to the shootings, they were also doing like the donuts in the parking lot, they were doing the donuts on Citadel Drive," Braxton said. "It was horrible."

No information has been released about what led to the deadly shootings or whether Marchbanks and Pennington lived in the apartment complex.

