Terry Blair, man convicted of several Kansas City-area murders, found dead in jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry Blair, a 62-year-old man serving a life sentence in connection to a string of murders in the Kansas City area, was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday, May 11.

Blair was found around 1:20 a.m. in his jail cell at Potosi Correctional Center. He was pronounced deceased at the nearby Washington County Hospital in Potosi, Missouri.

Blair had a lengthy criminal history that first included the 1982 murder of Angela Monroe. Blair was released on probation after serving 21 years of a 25-year sentence.

He would eventually be convicted in the murder of six other women, ranging in age from 25 to 28. Their deaths were all reported in a three-month span between July and September 2004 in Jackson County, Missouri.

The women were identified as Sheliah McKinzie, 38; Anna Ewing, 42; Patricia Wilson Butler, 45; Darci I. Williams, 25; Carmen Hunt, 40; and Claudette Juniel, 31.

While he would be charged in the murders of two other women, those charges were dropped.

