Texas man charged with scamming Kansas City resident searching for new job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Platte County man who thought he had landed a new job instead landed in a scam that left him without thousands of dollars.

According to court documents, On May 27, 2024, the victim completed a video conference interview for a company he had applied to.

The next day, he found out he got the job. As part of the onboarding process, the company told him it would send a mobile check to help pay for computer equipment the victim would need for the new job.

On May 29, the victim did indeed receive a mobile check worth $6,934.67.

When the victim went to deposit the check into his bank account to pay for the equipment, the bank told him he would need to wait until the next business day for the check to clear.

The victim fell into the grips of the scam when he wired $6,070 to an account he thought was associated with the company before the bank cleared the mobile check he tried to deposit the day earlier.

After completing the wire transfer, he learned his bank did not clear and it was too late to cancel the wire transfer.

Investigators used account information on the account where the money was wired to track down the suspect, Stefan C. Nash of Killeen, Texas.

Investigators learned that once Nash had the fraudulent funds, he transferred the funds once again to another app. Investigators used details from that second app to confirm the suspect was Nash.

In the course of the investigation, detectives learned Nash was a former member of the armed services. They used that information to once again confirm Nash.

On Wednesday, Platte County prosecutors charged Nash with one count of felony stealing in excess of $750. A warrant was issued for Nash’s arrest.

Once arrested, he faces a cash-only bond of $25,000.

