Texas woman charged with forgery for allegedly passing fraudulent check at Platte County bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Texas woman is accused of forgery for allegedly passing a fraudulent check at a Commerce Bank branch in Parkville.

Parkville police officers were called to the bank Wednesday afternoon and found Shakira Monique Doss, 29, of Carrollton, Texas, trying to leave the bank, according to a court document.

One officer spoke with a bank employee who said Doss tried to cash a check for $5,400, but the check was flagged because of recent fraudulent activity, the court document states.

In addition, a sergeant with the Parkville police department found out Doss cashed a check earlier in the day for $3,406.32 at a Commerce branch in Gladstone.

An investigator with the bank told police the loss from the fraudulent checks cashed that day was over $20,000, the court document states.

Doss told police she came to Kansas City from Texas with a friend to sell her vehicle.

She would not give police information about her friend.

