The Kansas City, Missouri, police department needs public's help to find missing, endangered girl

Posted at 11:06 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 00:06:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Nabintu Bahati is Black, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police.

No clothing description was available.

Nabintu was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near East 11th Street and Woodland Ave.

She was believed to be going to school on a school bus.

Anyone with information about Nabintu Bahati should call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

