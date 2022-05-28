Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates shooting involving KCPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday night shooting by a KCMO police officer.

The incident happened near East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue.

It involved a car stolen earlier Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, a law officer told KSHB 41.

No word on what led to the shooting or the condition of the person shot.

The officer was not injured, according to the official.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .