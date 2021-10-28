'They lost a good one': Neighbors react to death of KCK man in front of his home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors were shocked to learn a man was killed in his driveway on Sandusky Avenue Wednesday afternoon after a bizarre and violent crime spree in Kansas City, Kansas.

“He didn’t deserve this he really didn’t,” Ron Piersee, who lives three doors down from the victim, said. “It’s just a sad day. She was trying to get in houses all up and down this block.”

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department issued a public safety warning Wednesday afternoon after a woman allegedly went on a crime spree. The suspect allegedly broke into a home and stabbed an elderly woman, who KCKPD said will be okay, and then while looking for the woman, police received a call of shots fired and found a man dead outside his home.

“We believe that the homeowner came home, [the suspect] saw an opportunity: car running to get away, he came out, she confronted him," Officer Thomas Tomasic said. "Gunshots, shoots him, kills him and then takes off in the car and that car was the Red Hyundai Tucson."

Those that live near 79th and Sandusky don’t understand how such violent crime could come to their quiet street.

While KCKPD hasn't released the victim's identification, many neighbors knew him well.

“They lost a good one, a good man and a good heart,” Jaron Briggs, who lives next door, said.

Briggs was home when he heard gunshots.

“It’s heartbreaking, it doesn’t seem real,” he said. “I knew that guy, I actually knew that guy.”

Briggs said whether it was talking about cars, hanging out on holidays, he and his neighbor's families would often share each other’s living rooms.

“I will say he’s very heartwarming,” Briggs said. “He was a real good friend, our kids played together he helped fix my car in the driveway. I can knock on his door any time of the day, any time of the night. He helped me move trees that were hanging over our house logs behind a yard.”

“He was a hard-working guy, a real nice hard-working guy and he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Piersee said.

KCKPD said that a person of interest is in custody who matches the description of the suspect in this homicide.

