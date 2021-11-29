'They took several of our trees': Waldo Greenhouse now short on Christmas trees after break-in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grinch stole more than Christmas at Waldo Greenhouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

“They took several of our trees,” said Cara Mullen, Waldo Greenhouse owner.

Mullen tells KSHB 41 News a white truck drove through the parking lot and into their fence Thursday night, taking what she estimates is 15 to 20 Christmas trees.

“It’s probably a couple thousand dollars, plus we had to get someone in right away to fix the fence because we certainly couldn’t leave it that way," Mullen said. "So that’s set us back some, and then not having the trees delivered that were supposed to come, it might’ve hurt us a little bit."

Mullen describes this loss as a big blow to the bottom line of this local business already battling supply issues.

“It hurts us because we are already short in trees from the growers,” Mullen said.

Mullen says the burglary didn’t hurt their Christmas spirit, and they still plan to help people make this season bright.

“We don’t expect things like this to happen, you know especially around Christmas time,” Mullen said. “It's not going to slow us down. We're still excited about Christmas."

Mullen is sharing surveillance video in hopes of finding whoever did this.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating this matter. Anyone with information is urged to call 816-474-TIPS.

