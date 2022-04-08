Threat forces Blue Valley West High School evacuation Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bomb threat forced the evacuation and early dismissal of school Friday at Blue Valley West High School, according to district officials.

Overland Park police searched the school at 16200 Antioch Road and deemed the threat not credible.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m., less than 30 minutes before school was to dismiss for the weekend.

Students were evacuated to the school's soccer field, according to a district news release.

