Threat made against Cameron School District, student arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cameron School District, a district roughly an hour north of Kansas City, was made aware of a threat made by a student over social media Tuesday night.

The district said via Facebook that after they became aware of the threat, they contacted the police.

The student was found to be in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the St. Joseph police detained the individual on behalf of Cameron police.

They were then brought back to Cameron, Missouri, and questioned.

The student, identified only as a 17-year-old, is now currently being held at a juvenile detention center and is "awaiting formal charges," according to the Facebook post.

No other details about the threat were available.